Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share for Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, at the close of business on 4 August 2022 was 145.26p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

05 August 2022