Freitag, 05.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Die Kaufchance: Neue Rallye zeichnet sich ab! Nur eine Frage der Zeit?
Spark Power Group Inc.: Spark Power Shares 2022 Second Quarter Conference Call Details

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), will host a conference call on Friday, Aug. 12 to discuss the Company's 2022 second quarter, ended June 30, with investors and analysts.

The Company plans to release its second quarter results after markets close on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Conference Call Details

DATE: Friday, Aug. 12, 2022
TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time
DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-877-545-0523 or International 1- 973-528-0016
ENTRY CODE: 857570
WEBCAST: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2400/46301

It is suggested that those wishing to access the webcast log-in approximately 10 minutes in advance of the start time to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call for a period of 90 days.

About Spark Power Group Inc.
Spark Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical contracting, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at sparkpowercorp.com.

Investor and Regulatory Inquiries:
Richard Perri
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
richard.perri@sparkpowercorp.com
+1 (905) 829-3336

Media Inquiries:
Bryan Sparks, Manager, Corporate Communications & Brand
media@sparkpowercorp.com
+1 (905) 829-3336

SOURCE: Spark Power Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710916/Spark-Power-Shares-2022-Second-Quarter-Conference-Call-Details

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
