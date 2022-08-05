Scientists in Australia have demonstrated a new way to apply a passivating contact layer to silicon cells. They produced an n-type cell with aluminum-titanium passivating contact and 21.9% efficiency, and claimed the technique could open up new possibilities for the use of transition metal oxides in cell passivation.As single-junction silicon solar cells push closer to their practical efficiency limit (somewhere around the 30% mark), it becomes more and more difficult to find further improvements to performance. And while plenty of PV research is already looking to multijunction devices and other ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...