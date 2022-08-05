DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Aug-2022 / 13:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 04/08/2022) of GBP185.08m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 04/08/2022) of GBP185.08m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 04/08/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current 2,606.03p 7,102,060 period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current 2,577.28p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 2,255.00p Discount to NAV 13.47% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2022 to 04/08/2022 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 11.87 2 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 11.71 3 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 11.51 4 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 10.27 25p 5 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 9.91 6 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 8.28 26.9231p 7 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 7.91 8 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 4.23 9 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 3.85 10 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.77 11 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 3.44 12 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 3.09 13 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 2.67 Ordinary 25p 14 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.79 15 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 1.77 16 National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p 0.90 17 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.70 18 GSK Plc Ordinary 31.25p 0.53 19 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.51 20 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.36 21 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative 0.34 Preferred 22 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.28 23 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.17 24 Haleon Plc Common GBP1.25 0.12 25 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 0.1p 0.03 26 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.00 27 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 Sequence No.: 179670 EQS News ID: 1414563 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1414563&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2022 08:02 ET (12:02 GMT)