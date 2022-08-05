Vieworks Co., Ltd.: Vieworks Wins FDA Approval for Its Newest VIVIX-S F series

ANYANG, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, a leading digital X-ray imaging solution provider based in South Korea, noted that its newest VIVIX-S F series has been authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last July. Regulatory clearance from the FDA will allow Vieworks to commercialize its new VIVIX-S F series, which is Vieworks' premium static X-ray DR flat panel detectors equipped with advanced technology and cutting-edge hardware design. The cassette-sized DR detectors are offered in 3 sizes - 25x30cm (VIVIX-S 2530FW), 36x43cm (VIVIX-S 3643FW), and 43x43cm (VIVIX-S 4343FW).
1. FINEST Image Quality
- High resolution images with 99µm pixel pitch
- Semi-dynamic feature (multi-frame mode)
- Anatomy-based image enhancement with photon-understanding AI solution
- Advanced image processing technology (VXvue, Software-based Scatter Correction)
2. FINEST Durability
- Unbreakable glass-free TFT (flexible TFT)
- Excellent durability (1.5m drop tested, 400kg load limit)
- IP67 water and dust resistance
- Wider operating temperature
3. FINEST Usability
- Lighter weight for greater portability
- Convenient charging (wireless charging, separate battery charger, USB-C type, magnetic tether, cradle)
- Long lasting battery life (16 hours with two batteries, hot-swap mode)
- Easy usage with user-friendly functions (Fast and convenient detector sharing by NFC, OLED status screen)
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1872368/18_Group_1.jpg
