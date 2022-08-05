Vieworks Co., Ltd.: Vieworks Wins FDA Approval for Its Newest VIVIX-S F series

ANYANG, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, a leading digital X-ray imaging solution provider based in South Korea, noted that its newest VIVIX-S F series has been authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last July. Regulatory clearance from the FDA will allow Vieworks to commercialize its new VIVIX-S F series, which is Vieworks' premium static X-ray DR flat panel detectors equipped with advanced technology and cutting-edge hardware design. The cassette-sized DR detectors are offered in 3 sizes - 25x30cm (VIVIX-S 2530FW), 36x43cm (VIVIX-S 3643FW), and 43x43cm (VIVIX-S 4343FW).

1. FINEST Image Quality

High resolution images with 99µm pixel pitch

Semi-dynamic feature (multi-frame mode)

Anatomy-based image enhancement with photon-understanding AI solution

Advanced image processing technology (VXvue, Software-based Scatter Correction)

2. FINEST Durability

Unbreakable glass-free TFT (flexible TFT)

Excellent durability ( 1.5m drop tested, 400kg load limit)

drop tested, 400kg load limit) IP67 water and dust resistance

Wider operating temperature

3. FINEST Usability

Lighter weight for greater portability

Convenient charging (wireless charging, separate battery charger, USB-C type, magnetic tether, cradle)

Long lasting battery life (16 hours with two batteries, hot-swap mode)

Easy usage with user-friendly functions (Fast and convenient detector sharing by NFC, OLED status screen)

