Daqo posted record revenue of CNY 16.3 billion ($2.3 billion) in the first six months of 2022, while Datang Group announced plans to build 5.58 GW of PV plants in China this year.Polysilicon manufacturerDaqo reported it achieved revenue of CNY 16.3 billion ($2.3 billion) in the first six months of 2022, with a 262.2 increase compared to the same period a year earlier. The company also posted a net profit of CNY 9.53 billion in the first half of the year, up 341% year-on-year. It said the strong performance must be attributed to high polysilicon prices. At the end of June, the manufacturer reached ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...