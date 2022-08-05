Ahmed Said Joins Metropolis, a Disruptive Healthcare Recruiting Technology Company

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / Ahmed Said has joined medical job listing and candidate sourcing provider - Metropolis - as its first President. He joins Scott Edwards (Founder and CEO) to co-lead Metropolis as it continues its mission of revolutionizing the stagnant healthcare recruiting industry.

Said is a 20-year industry veteran of e-commerce platforms, playing critical roles with Hotels.com and Verizon SuperPages, and most recently as Chief Technology Officer of QUANTIQ, where he strategically positioned the company for acquisition by Avanade.

"The issue today is you have two sides to the healthcare recruiting industry," says Said. "On the one hand, you have the recruiting community that, for the most part, doesn't have access to the tools necessary to find and match with physicians that are passive job seekers - but may still be very valid candidates."

"On the other side of the equation," continued Said, "you have physicians who don't have a place to call their own, a place where they can go to manage their career and financial goals without being hounded by unprofessional agency recruiters that will stop at nothing to get them on the phone if they happen to get ahold of their CV or contact information."

The problem? Recruiters and physician candidates need each other, but today's healthcare recruiting tools put them at adversarial odds. That is not good for recruiters. That is not good for physicians. And ultimately, that is not good for U.S. healthcare consumers.

"There is no one better than Ahmed Said to bring the best of e-commerce matching and transaction technologies to healthcare recruiting," says Scott Edwards, CEO of Metropolis. "Today, we can't imagine a world without sites like Hotels.com and Amazon.com. Tomorrow, the healthcare recruiting industry will cringe at how archaic life was before Metropolis 'e-recruiting' technology."

About Metropolis

Metropolis ( www.metropolis.tech ) is an aggregator of medical job listings for physicians and a candidate sourcing provider for medical recruiters throughout the United States. Metropolis puts candidates and recruiters directly in touch with one another. Unlike traditional job boards and candidate sourcing models, Metropolis does not work with recruitment firms, charges no placement fees to the hiring organization, and is completely confidential for the physician candidate.

Metropolis is used by the largest healthcare organizations in the United States, including Advent Health, American Family Care (AHC) Health Centers, HCA Healthcare, Medstar Health, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and the U.S. Army.

