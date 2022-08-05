DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. Press Release 5 August 2022 Update on Proposals for 2023 and 2024 Notes PJSC Polyus (LSE, MOEX: PLZL) ("Polyus", or the "Company") highlights the announcement made by its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Polyus Finance Plc ("Issuer") earlier today on the update in respect of the Proposals of the consent solicitation process ("Consent Solicitation") for its outstanding U.S.$800,000,000 5.25% Guaranteed Notes due 2023 ("2023 Notes") and U.S.$500,000,000 4.70% Guaranteed Notes due 2024 ("2024 Notes") issued by the Issuer on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated 20 July 2022 (the "Memorandum"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Memorandum. The Issuer notifies the Noteholders of the 2023 and 2024 Notes that the Issuer proceeds with coupon payments in accordance with the Proposals approved by the Written Resolutions of the Noteholders of the 2023 Notes and 2024 Notes and in accordance with the relevant amendments signed in respect of the trust deed dated 7 February 2017 constituting the 2023 Notes and the trust deed dated 29 January 2018 constituting the 2024 Notes. Polyus Polyus is the world's fourth-largest gold mining company by production volumes and the largest gold miner in terms of attributable gold ore reserves. The Company has the lowest production costs among major global gold producers. Its principal operations are located in Siberia and the Russian Far East: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Magadan regions and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). Investor and Media contact Victor Drozdov, Director Communications & Investor Relations (CIR) Department +7 (495) 641 33 77 drozdovvi@polyus.com Forward-looking statements This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Polyus and/or Polyus group. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "could", "would", "can", "continue", "opportunity", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to future capital expenditures and business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of Polyus' and/or Polyus group's operations. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Polyus' and/or Polyus group's ability to control or estimate precisely and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on such statements which speak only as at the date of this announcement. Polyus and/or any Polyus group company assumes no obligation in respect of, and does not intend to update, these forward-looking statements, except as required pursuant to applicable law. DISCLAIMER This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Memorandum. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

