The "Slovakia: Data Centre Landscape 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report considers the growth of Data Centre space, power, pricing for Slovakia.

The report shows the revenues for Cloud and Data Centre Market forecast over the period from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 and provides profiles of the key Public Cloud and Data Centre providers for Slovakia.

Slovakia has a relatively small third-party Data Centre market, with proximity to larger Data Centre markets attracting Slovakian users, notably Czechia (Prague) and Germany (Frankfurt) which have become the prime connectivity hubs in the region.

The Slovakian Data Centre market is relatively small as a result, used by ISPs, telecom providers content or cloud service providers who require a local presence in Bratislava rather than interconnect in Prague or Frankfurt. The largest third-party Data Centre facilities in Slovakia are located around Bratislava, with Perpetuus and DataCube having the largest individual facilities followed by Slovakia Telecom with 1,200 m2 from a carrier-based facility.

In general, there is relatively little new Data Centre developments in the Slovakian market with incremental growth from existing players rather than new Data Centre building being planned. The market remains stable with steady, rather than spectacular growth forecast, with Slovakia being overshadowed by the larger country markets in Czechia and Germany.

Key Topics Covered:

Data Centre Summary Slovakia Data Centre Landscape

A simplified map of Slovakia

The key third-party Data Centre Providers Facilities in Slovakia

The key Slovakian Data Centre Provider Profiles

Key Data Centre Provider market share

A Slovakian Data Centre raised space forecast in m2

A Slovakian Data Centre Customer Power forecast in MW

Slovakian Data Centre power in Euro per kWH

The key Data Centre Clusters in Slovakia

A Data Centre Pricing Forecast in Slovakia

A Data Centre revenue forecast

A Public Cloud revenue forecast

The key trends for the Slovakian Data Centre market

Slovakian Data Centre Outlook

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

DataCube

Perpetuus

