Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2022) - StreamCoin, a Web3 live streaming company, announced on August 2, 2022 that it has signed a strategic business agreement with the International e-Sports Institute, a global initiative with multiple offices in Asia.





The deal, signed on July 30, will allow the two companies to actively cooperate with competitions and projects conducted by the esports agency. The partnership marks StreamCoin's foray into the international esports industry using its unique blockchain technology.

A representative from StreamCoin said:

"The partnership between StreamCoin and the International e-Sports Institute is a meaningful step forward for improving the esports industry using blockchain technology. We are excited to collaborate with this innovative esports organization and we look forward to making a splash in the industry with our resources and technology offerings."

Through the agreement, StreamCoin has agreed to support the international e-Sports Institute in hosting several domestic and foreign esports competitions. The competitions include League of Legends (LOL), Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), StarCraft, and FIFAe, which will be broadcasted via MeiTalk, StreamCoin's innovative live streaming platform.

Esports events organized by the partnership will be streamed worldwide to more than 50 well-known streaming services, including TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and Twitch. Viewers can see videos that have been automatically translated into their native language on MeiTalk in real-time.

The International e-Sports Institute operates its main offices in China, Japan, Vietnam, and Uzbekistan. Along with that, the company also plans to expand 64 branches around the world, including the USA and Europe by next year.

The signed agreement between StreamCoin and the International e-Sports Institute may diversify the esports industry while incorporating blockchain technology.

Aside from esports, StreamCoin is establishing an NFT and live streaming-focused ecosystem via platforms such as STRMNFT and MeiTalk. It is also celebrating its first anniversary. The company was able to develop a complete set of products and services, providing many utilities for its users with a token listed on 115+ exchanges, all within a single year.

