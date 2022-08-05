The "Croatia Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following an annual growth of 4.1% in 2020, Croatia's construction industry expanded by an estimated 7.8% in 2021, supported by the government's expansionary policy measures and improvement in the civil engineering and building construction sector.

According to the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (CBS), the country's average construction production volume index increased by 10.5% year on year (YoY) in the first three quarters of 2021, while that of buildings grew by 10.9% and civil engineering works by 10% during the same period.

The publisher expects the construction industry to expand by 4.4% in real terms this year, before registering annual growth in the range of 2.2-2.4% from 2023 to 2026. The industry's output over the forecast period will be buoyed by investments in commercial, infrastructure and renewable energy projects. In the short term, however, a potential downside risk to the industry's output could arise due to the recent surge in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases amid the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus and low vaccination rates.

Forecast-period growth in the construction industry will also be supported by the government's investment in renewable energy projects, with an aim to revive economic growth over the next four years. In November 2021, the Ministry of Economic and Sustainable Development announced its plans to add 1.5GW of energy through renewable sources to the national electricity grid by the end of 2024.

In addition, the government is set to increase investments in this sector in order to reduce carbon emissions by 45% by 2030, compared with 1990 levels. The government also plans to generate 39% of the country's total energy consumption through renewable sources by 2030.

Scope

Historical (2017-2021) and forecast (2022-2026) valuations of the construction industry in Croatia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1. Construction Outlook

2. Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3. Latest News and Developments

4. Project Analytics

5. Construction Market Data

6. Risk Profile

