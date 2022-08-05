ZCCM: Mopani Mines_Summarised Statement on Reserves and Resources.

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

MOPANI COPPER MINES PLC

SUMMARISED STATEMENT ON RESERVES AND RESOURCES

The shareholders of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or the "Company"), as well as other market participants, are referred to the circular dated 9 March 2021 sent to shareholders giving full details on the Acquisition of Mopani Copper Mines PLC ("Mopani") by ZCCM-IH (the "Transaction").

The Board of Directors of ZCCM-IH (the "Board") informed shareholders that the Company requested SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd ("SRK") to undertake a technical review of the mining, processing, smelting, and refining Assets (the "Assets") of Mopani and prepare a Competent Persons Report ("CPR") that meets the requirements set out in Section 12 of the Listings Requirements of the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE).

Accordingly, the Board wishes to inform the market and the shareholders of ZCCM-IH that the CPR has been finalised and the summarised results following the exercise undertaken by SRK of inspecting the reserves and resources of Mopani are presented below.

Table 1- Nkana: Audited Mineral Resource Statement as at 1 January 2022

Area Tonnage (Mt) TCu (%) ASCu (%) TCo (%) Measured Mineral Resources Sulphides 162.1 2.07 - 0.11 Oxides 7.8 2.28 1.30 0.04 Total 170.0 2.08 0.06 0.10 Indicated Mineral Resources Sulphides 44.2 2.09 - 0.11 Oxides 1.4 1.86 0.94 0.06 Total 45.7 2.08 0.03 0.11 Inferred Mineral Resources Sulphides 38.0 2.04 - 0.11 Oxides 1.6 1.67 0.73 0.04 Total 39.5 2.03 0.03 0.11 Total Mineral Resources Sulphides 244.8 2.07 0.11 Oxides 10.8 2.14 1.17 0.04 Total 255.6 2.07 0.05 0.11

Source: SRK competent Persons Report on Mopani Copper Mines PLC.

Table 2 - Mufulira: Audited Mineral Resource Statement as at 1 January 2022

Area Tonnage (Mt) Tcu (%) ASCu (%) Measured Mineral Resources Main Mining Areas (Sulphides) 25.53 2.24 Historical Blocks (Sulphides) 1.06 2.70 Underground Oxides 8.78 1.19 0.72 Surface oxides 3.03 1.81 0.50 Total 38.39 1.98 0.20 Indicated Mineral Resources Main Mining Areas (Sulphides) 11.72 2.68 Historical Blocks (Sulphides) 0.27 2.15 Underground Oxides 1.97 0.90 0.56 Surface oxides 1.85 1.80 0.48 Total 15.82 2.35 0.13 Inferred Mineral Resources Main Mining Areas (Sulphides) 13.76 2.66 Historical Blocks (Sulphides) 0.29 2.48 Underground Oxides 1.32 0.81 0.51 Surface oxides 1.29 1.76 0.40 Total 16.67 2.44 0.07 Total Mineral Resources Main Mining Areas (Sulphides) 51.01 2.46 Historical Blocks (Sulphides) 1.62 2.57 Underground Oxides 12.07 1.10 0.67 Surface oxides 6.18 1.80 0.47 Total 70.88 2.17 0.16

Source: SRK competent Persons Report on Mopani Copper Mines PLC.

Table 3 - Audited Ore Reserve Statement as at 1 January 2022

Category Tonnes Cu Grade Co Grade Copper Cobalt Mt % % Kt Kt Nkana North 13.66 1.92 0.13 262.4 17.3 Nkana South 33.87 1.88 0.06 635.9 21.1 Mufulira 9.66 2.10 202.5 0.0 Proved 57.19 1.92 0.07 1,100.8 38.4 Nkana North 8.13 1.95 0.13 158.7 10.6 Nkana South 21.95 1.81 0.08 397.8 17.3 Mufulira 5.99 2.31 0.00 138.7 0.0 Probable 36.08 1.93 0.08 695.2 27.9 Nkana North 21.79 1.93 0.13 421.1 27.9 Nkana South 55.83 1.85 0.07 1,033.7 38.4 Mufulira 15.65 2.18 0.00 341.3 0.0 Total 93.27 1.93 0.07 1,796.0 66.3

Source: SRK competent Persons Report on Mopani Copper Mines PLC.

Notes:

Cu - Copper Co - Cobalt TCu - Total Copper TCo - Total Cobalt AsCu - Acid Soluble Copper Mt - Million Metric Tonnes Kt - Thousand Tonnes

The CPR is available to shareholders of ZCCM-IH upon request.

