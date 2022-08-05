Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting

rights exercisable at

Shareholders'

meetings July 31, 2022 2,619,131,285 2,752,128,617

A total number of 2,807,593,825 voting rights are attached to the 2,619,131,285 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

55,465,208 voting rights attached to the 55,465,208 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005356/en/

Contacts:

TotalEnergies SE