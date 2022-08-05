NETGEM: Availability of Netgem's half-year financial report as at June 30, 2022

Paris, August 5, 2022

Netgem announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers its half-year financial report as at June 30, 2021.

The half-year financial report is available on the company's website, www.netgem.com, in the "Regulated information" section of the "Investors" section.

Financial communication calendar

Trading update Thursday October 20, 2022, before market

Contact

Investors and Analysts Relations

Bertrand Soleil

bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com

+33 (0)6.23.31.06.53 Press Relations

Patricia Ouaki

patricia.ouaki@forcemedia .fr

+33 (0)1.44.40.24.01

About Netgem

With more than 25 years of experience in the digital entertainment market, Netgem has gained recognition from the largest international publishers for the secure distribution of their digital content and has the know-how and legitimacy to operate services for leading distributors such as telecommunications operators.

Netgem offers its customers, players in digital video entertainment, services enabling them to enhance the value of their intangible assets (content, brand and customers).

These services are based on the proprietary NetgemTV software platform. They enable the complete "end-to-end" management of the streaming video and television offer accessible from all screens. In this, they respond to the Over The Top evolution of consumer usage.

Netgem deploys NetgemTV according to a B2B model operated in the cloud "as-a-Service". This model does not require investment in infrastructure and generates recurring revenue over time, indexed to the number of end active subscribers.

Netgem is listed on Euronext Growth.

(ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP)

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nWdylpdnlJyYl2pqlJVtb2pnmW5lxmDJbpSXmWZwk8fInXCRmWdhZ5adZnBmnmZq

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75914-2022-08-05-pr-mise-a-dispo-rapport-semestriel-netgem-eng-def-1.pdf