Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 5

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Detailsof the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJonathan Lewis, Aimie Chapple, Tim Weller.
2Reasonfor the notification
a)Position/statusJonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer
Aimie Chapple - Chief Executive Officer - Capita Experience
Tim Weller - Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3Detailsof the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Detailsof the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii)eachtypeof transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionMonthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Jonathan Lewis - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.295584

Aimie Chapple - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.295586

Tim Weller - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.295583
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
1753 Ordinary shares

£0.295
e)Date of the transaction2022-08-04
15:07 UTC
f)Place of the transactionXLON
