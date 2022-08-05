HireBu Announces New Platform for freelancers

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / HireBu announces a new way for businesses to find and manage online marketing professionals.

The process of finding competent, reliable freelancers and getting them productive can be a difficult one, not to mention time-consuming as clients often have to shuffle between one software platform to another, with critical information lost between them. HireBu has solved this problem with the creation of an online marketplace combined with workflow management software specific to marketing professionals who can hire, align and manage freelancers all in one place.

HireBu's broad vendor network is the result of three years of finding and vetting thousands of people, selecting the most responsive, skilled, and knowledgeable freelance professionals who are already trained in industry best practices.

As a digital marketing presence becomes ever more important, finding an online marketing professional becomes integral for any business. While more marketing professionals and agencies are expanding their services and shifting to hybrid or full-time freelance set-ups, the demand for quality talent far outpaces supply, leaving smaller businesses struggling and often at a loss when it comes to finding vendors they can rely on.

HireBu is a streamlined talent marketplace, communication portal, task manager, and strategy builder all in one - bolstered by a broad network of pre-vetted freelance vendors from around the world, offering hundreds of skill sets that cater to every digital marketing need.

HireBu addresses this challenge with powerful features built into its platform, such as a messaging function capable of private as well as group chats to facilitate smoother communication. Every client also has a comprehensive profile page with strategy-building tools built in for easy on-boarding, while also ensuring that all work stays aligned to the brand's identity, messaging, strategy, and goals.

Whether it's a straightforward deliverable or a multi-channel marketing plan, HireBu was created with intuitive use in mind. Users can easily find specific vendor skill sets ranging from Graphic Artists to Digital Ad Specialists and everything in between and use its task management tools to stay on top of meetings, tasks, and deadlines.

With HireBu as a scalable, turnkey solution, brands, agencies, and individuals can take their digital marketing initiatives to the next level. For trusted, efficient, and effective freelance talent, brands no longer need to ask the question, "Hire Whooo?"

HireBu! To join the platform or learn more about its features, visit the website at hirebu.com

About HireBU

HireBu is a powerful platform that aims to connect brands and businesses with the exceptional freelance talent they need to grow their business. With access to the best-vetted freelance professionals from around the world, already trained in industry best practices, HireBu empowers clients to align, strategize, communicate, and execute turnkey digital marketing initiatives all in the same place, with the ability to get productive immediately upon joining.

