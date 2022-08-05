Kacific Broadband Satellites Ltd: Kacific Broadband Satellites Announces It Has Taken Home Two Pacific Telecommunications Council Awards in the PTC'22

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / Kacific Broadband Satellites Ltd announces it was awarded two Pacific Telecommunications Council awards at the recent PTC'22.

The next-generation broadband provider won "Outstanding Support" for PTC's Vision and Mission and "Outstanding Satellite Company", during the PTC '22.

PTC, the leading organisation for telecommunications professionals focusing on the Pacific Rim, has been conducting its annual conference since 2015. The event aims to provide senior industry leaders with better opportunities to build partnerships, share insights on business strategies and best practices and dispense information on current industry trends and new communication technologies.

PTC's annual conference is deemed one of the most collaborative networking events for telecommunications industry professionals.

Kacific says the recognition acknowledges the company's efforts in creating, developing, and implementing information and communication technology solutions for the Asia Pacific region and focusing on the less developed Pacific islands. The company's mission and launch of the Kacific1 align with the PCT's vision of connecting communities through the innovative use of current technologies.

"Launching our first satellite in 2019 was a transformational moment for Kacific, and we have spent the last two years locking in the value created. We set out to make high-speed internet affordable for underserved markets. Today we have become the largest Ka-band operator in the Pacific. This award is an honour and a validation of our vision, mission, and business," says Kacific CEO Christian Patouraux.

In Indonesia, where lack of connectivity is a prevalent issue, Kacific has provided a viable solution for the country. Jamalul Izza, chairman of the Indonesian internet service provider association APJII says, "The biggest challenge in Indonesia is the internet infrastructure. Our country consists of thousands of islands, so it is challenging geographically. With the emergence of Kacific, in cooperation with ASN, we've found a solution for internet penetration in Indonesia, as well as opening access in areas that are difficult to reach by fibre optics or difficult to reach by radio links. We hope that in the future, all the areas at the levels of village, sub district and district can access the internet. The opening of access in those areas can enhance what we call the digital society economy in these areas."

Kacific was also the recipient of the Outstanding Satellite Company award under the network and network-centric solutions category for the company's innovative portfolio of products, particularly the launch of Kacific1.

Its satellite launch has enabled the company to reduce the cost of connectivity in the Asia Pacific region by 40% or more, lowering the cost per GB below the targets of the International Telecommunication Union. This proves that Kacific's foresight of using proven space technologies to solve the endemic lack of affordable broadband is accurate.

Kacific hopes that its current solutions will help dramatically increase access to connectivity across the Asia Pacific, which currently stands at 20% of the population.

About Kacific

Kacific Broadband Satellites Ltd is a next-generation broadband satellite operator providing access to affordable, high-speed broadband in the most underserved and vulnerable communities of the Asia Pacific region. The company hopes to increase connectivity in the area using advanced, multi-beam space and ground communications technologies. Kacific's official headquarters are located in Singapore, with offices in Australia, New Zealand and Vanuatu.

