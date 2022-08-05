Anzeige
05.08.2022
Biotricity, Inc.: Biotricity to Host Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call on August 15th at 4:30 p.m. ET

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 /bbBiotricity Inc. (NYSE:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fiscal first quarter 2023 and provide a business update. Additional details are available on the Company's website: https://www.biotricity.com

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Event:

Biotricity Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

Monday, August 15, 2022

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call:

1-888-220-8451 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1-646-828-8193 (International)

Webcast:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1561778&tp_key=c6d6c779d3

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until August 29, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 2688378.

About Biotricity:

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

Contacts:
Investor Relations:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins
(212) 896-1254
investors@biotricity.com

Media Relations:
Erica Fiorini, Russo Partners
(212) 845-4253
Erica.Fiorini@russopartnersllc.com

SOURCE: Biotricity, Inc.



https://www.accesswire.com/711045/Biotricity-to-Host-Fiscal-First-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-on-August-15th-at-430-pm-ET

