Providers of premium quality glass and glazing products, Toughened Glass Systems, announces the addition of new roof-based building improvements for customers across the United Kingdom

Harrow, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2022) - The team at Toughened Glass Systems has updated its inventory of toughened glass products and glazing solutions in line with the goal of meeting the growing and diverse needs of clients in different parts of the UK. Toughened Glass Systems remains a sought-after glass company in the United Kingdom, offering roof-based building improvements ranging from roof lanterns to skylights and roof lanterns.





A report published by Allied Market Research revealed that the global tempered glass market size stood at $46.9 billion in 2020. It also projected the market size to hit $93.6 billion by 2030, driven by increasing investments in building infrastructure, technological upgrades, new product developments, and a host of others. Despite the amazing figures coming out of the market, customers still struggle to get the desired products, with suppliers either charging exorbitantly or failing to deliver as claimed. The situation is not particularly different in the United Kingdom, which is where Toughened Glass Systems has been helpful with a vast inventory of products.

Toughened Glass Systems has been supplying skylight windows, roof windows, and flat roof windows, as well as korniche roof lanterns in varying sizes to thousands of trade and domestic customers, including architects, interior designers, homeowners and builders, to meet their specific needs.

The unique combination of relative affordability, quality, comprehensiveness, and a user-friendly online shop has helped Toughened Glass Systems to rank high in the glass systems market, amidst rave reviews from different categories of customers.

For further information about Toughened Glass Systems and the range of products from the company, visit - https://toughenedglasssystems.co.uk/. Toughened Glass Systems can also be found across social media, including Facebook and Twitter.

About Toughened Glass Systems

Toughened Glass Systems is a leading independent glass supplier known for offering a range of toughened glass cut to size, rooflight and roof lantern glazing products and glass products to trade and domestic customers.

