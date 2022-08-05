Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2022) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Boosh" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a settlement agreement with an arm's length third party for the settlement of $191,428.52 in debt for services previously provided through the issuance of 1,519,274 common shares at a deemed price of $$0.126 per share.

All securities issued in the debt settlement are subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring on December 04, 2022.

Boosh Plant-based Brands continues its strong sales trajectory across Canada and the US with its premiere brand of better for you chips Beanfields, Boosh ready to eat meals and Amuse boosh vegan cheese and pate.

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chips brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

