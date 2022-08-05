Anzeige
Freitag, 05.08.2022
Die Kaufchance: Neue Rallye zeichnet sich ab! Nur eine Frage der Zeit?
Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on August 11

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport catamaran boats, will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss and answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for the second quarter of 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release before the call.

Event: Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Live Call and Q&A:

  • Toll-Free: 1-888-220-8451
  • Toll/International: 1-773-377-9070
  • Conference ID: 7599467

Audio Webcast: LINK HERE (Participants listening via audio webcast will be unable to submit questions for the Q&A portion of the call. If you would like to join in the Q&A, please utilize the toll-free telephone number above to attend).

To access the webcast, please visit the link above approximately 15 minutes before the call to register.

The link to the audio-only webcast of the call can also be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of Twin Vee PowerCats Co.'s website, and a recording will be made available following the close of the call for at least 90 days.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport catamaran boats. The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida and has been building and selling boats for over 27 years. Learn more at https://twinvee.com/. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water".

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda
investor@twinvee.com
772-429-2525

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711041/Twin-Vee-PowerCats-Co-Announces-Second-Quarter-2022-Earnings-Call-on-August-11

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
