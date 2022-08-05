Beaumont, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2022) - Neches Group LLC a Texas-based consultancy firm located in Beaumont announces its coral jubilee in the logistics management market.

The firm specializes in consulting and managing logistics and data of development projects in Southeast Texas, other parts of the US, and globally. Its expertise spans in fields related to transportation, energy, logistics, construction management, and governmental affairs.

Neches Group, LLC deals in handling aggregates, selecting fill materials, readying mix concrete, and liquid hydrocarbon terminals, all associated with cost savings options on commodities that support every project. The firm also helps industries in meeting logistical supply challenges. Neches Group also offers regular consultancy services to Fortune 500 companies.

About Bart Owens





Bart Owens



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8723/133007_7c368f0ec46a4987_001full.jpg

Neches Group LLC is the brainchild of Bart Owens. Owens is a leading industry expert when it comes to dealing with logistics based on developing, building, and operating large entities tied to energy, commodities, and efficiencies. Owens is an equity partner in GT Omniport/GT Logistics a multimodal development project with onsite terminal services and real estate development opportunities. He is also the conceptual creator and one of the founders of Iron Horse Terminals, a 2000 railcar storage and multimodal facility in Beaumont, Texas. Bart's work and experience in the ready-mix concrete and aggregates industry has helped him understand more clearly the importance of using railroads and maritime shipping to create efficiencies.

Media Contact:

Neches Group LLC

Name: Bart Owens

5760 Calder Ave

Email:- nechesgroupllc@gmail.com omniportbart@gmail.com

Address: Beaumont, Texas USA 77706

Contact Number:- 409-284-3824

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133007