Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 5 août/August 2022) - The common shares of First Lithium Minerals Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

First Lithium Minerals Corp. is a Canadian, Chile-focused mineral exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in approximately 8,900 ha of mineral exploration concessions located in the salars of Ollague, Carcote, and Ascotan in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de First Lithium Minerals Corp. ont été approuvées pour être inscrites au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

First Lithium Minerals Corp. est une société canadienne d'exploration et de développement miniers centrée sur le Chili. La société détient une participation de 100 % dans environ 8 900 ha de concessions d'exploration minière situées dans les salars d'Ollague, Carcote et Ascotan dans la région d'Antofagasta au Chili.

Issuer/Émetteur: First Lithium Minerals Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): FLM Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 86 876 163 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 895 860 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 32072L 10 9 ISIN: CA 32072L 10 9 4 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 9 août/August 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 decembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for FLM. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com