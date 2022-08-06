London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2022) - The Insurance industry is investing heavily in Analytics and AI - with over 50% of carriers making substantial investment (Reuters Insight). This trend will continue, supported by the rapid adoption of new technologies, strong ROI and the magnitude of innovation opportunities.

How valuable would it be to see how 500+ Insurance executives approach investment in Analytics & AI - including their results, ROI and lessons learned.

Download the Reuters Insight Tech Investment Report

In this exclusive report from Reuters Insight, you will get the learnings and tools to:

Uncover how Analytics & AI investment is prioritized across the industry to benchmark your strategy

to benchmark your strategy Discover how to maximize your ROI of Analytics & AI tech with targeted deployment

of Analytics & AI tech with targeted deployment Find out how and where insurance executives utilize Analytics & AI investment to inform your implementation

Here's a snippet of the key takeaways and powerful stats:

87% of investment dedicated to improving CX either met or exceeded expectations - striving to anticipate customer needs at each contact point to deliver a more predictive service

of investment dedicated to improving CX either met or exceeded expectations - striving to anticipate customer needs at each contact point to deliver a more predictive service Investment dedicated to increasing operational capacity without increasing costs , met or exceeded expectations in 95% of cases

, met or exceeded expectations in 95% of cases Current versus anticipated investment by technology type, plus perceived returns

The top 5 success criteria applied to Analytics & AI

The top investment objectives aggregated against ROI

Access your free copy of the Reuters Insight Tech Investment Report to get full details.

This report will help you and your organization's journey. I hope you find it useful.

Best,

Alex

Alexander Bird

Global Project Director

Insurance

Reuters Events

Telephone: +44 (0)20 7513 8946

Alexander.bird@thomsonreuters.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132865