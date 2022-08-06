On-the-rise fintech company KooPay offers B2B payment processing solutions for financial services industry

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2022) - KooPay is thrilled to announce that their company was recently featured on the Nasdaq billboard in New York's Times Square, a development that marks the up-and-coming company's early success.





KooPay Featured on Nasdaq Billboard



KooPay is headquartered in the United States and has offices in the UK and Cyprus, some of the world's financial meccas. The company was founded with a vision to offer innovative tech-based payment management services for international clients with an emphasis on B2B payment processing for the financial services sector. To date, KooPay has efficiently met their goals. This is evidenced by a growing portfolio of clients that have amassed more than $25 million in transactions through KooPay's systems thus far.

The key to KooPay's success, says CEO and Co-Founder Ioan Mihalachi, is the single integration that allows clients to accept payments worldwide.

The team at KooPay says they are in a stage of massive growth punctuated by some major recent developments. Over the summer, KooPay signed partnerships with some of the world's leading payment giants. KooPay is also on track to become a Principal Member of both Visa and Mastercard.

KooPay's team of experts is blazing the trail for international B2B payment processing. Making it simpler for businesses to conduct transactions around the world has long been a key point in fintech, with more than a decade of experience in banking, payments industry and financial services, the team of KooPay is revolutionizing the arena with seamless options for their clients, including online payments, alternative payment methods, and other options such as e-wallets and bank transfers.





KooPay CEO Ioan Mihalachi



"Our technology is based on open payment architecture," said the CEO Mr. Mihalachi. "It includes sophisticated fraud prevention, advanced business intelligence tools, and cross-border processing that connects you to an extensive international network via a single integration point."

When KooPay's ad was featured on the Nasdaq billboard, some of the world's leading executives got to see the company for the first time. KooPay is excited to continue their growth and is currently accepting new clients on a limited basis. More information can be found at https://koopay.com.

ABOUT KOOPAY

KooPay's global payment connectivity and payment management services allow clients to increase international revenue, reduce cost and risk, and accelerate market expansion.

