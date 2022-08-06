Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2022) - TruckVin.com provides the solution to close the gap in the trucking industry for owners seeking to divest their assets completely online. Historically, the trucking industry has always relied on dealer trade-ins or auction sales, until now. Both owner-operators and fleets can now use TruckVin.com as the single point for selling their trucks with an online platform aimed for ease of use, simplified processes, and quick fundings.





TruckVin.com is a BBB-accredited business based in Fort Worth, Texas, licensed to transact in 48 States. Although based in Texas, TruckVin.com's reach is nationwide, with customers from Portland to Pittsburgh.

TruckVin.com was founded in 2020 with inspiration from high-volume, commodity based businesses.

As a modern business in today's society, TruckVin.com's objective is to change the way owner-operators, leasing companies, and fleets divest their assets in 21st century with a powerful online platform.

Dealer Trade-In processes can be lengthy, and prove to be unfit for the foreseeable future of companies, and auctions provide little to no safety net while operating on a no reserve model.

Additionally, both options listed above include a lengthy wait time, additional fees and commissions subtracted from the final payment.

TruckVin.com is here to change the industry. Citing the success of TruckVin.com within such a short period, the owner, Zachary Ellis, says:

"As of September 2021, we are on track to have a record year as many others in the transportation space are realizing. A record year may not be the correct term as it is our first year, but our competition isn't even close to us, and we're busier than ever."

TruckVin.com is an independently owned and operated truck purchasing organization based in Fort Worth, Texas that purchases trucks nationwide. Our Online Platform has gained an immense amount of popularity through transparency, efficiency, and positive reputation. For a quote on truck(s) visit www.truckvin.com for more information.

