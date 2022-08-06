New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2022) - A Decentralized Finance (DeFi) token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Saudi Shiba Inu, has launched its token on the Ethereum network to attract investors on the Ethereum Chain. This development comes two weeks after the project was launched on the BSC network.





Saudi Shiba Inu, simply known as SAUDISHIB, was created on the 21st of July 2022 on the BSC network and already has a good number of holders with an earlier All-Time-High of $300,000 Market Capitalization on the BSC network.

However, the Saudishib Ethereum launched on the 29th of July 2022 to create an opportunity for crypto investors on the Ethereum Chain to trade Saudi Shiba Inu just like the investors on the BSC network.The Developer of Saudi Shiba Inu simply identified as Sir Doggidoge alongside other members of his team from Europe and America said they aim to bridge the gap between token and Coin by introducing some utilities.

Sir Doggidoge in a press statement, said the launch of the Ethereum Chain will be beneficial to all Saudi Shiba Inu holders because the team will bridge the two networks together, thus strengthening the foundation of the project overall. Sir Doggidoge said the Saudi Shiba Inu underwent an Audit and KYC (Know Your Customer) in a bid to display some level of transparency and avert possible panic from crypto traders.

The Developer noted that Saudi Shiba Inu is listed on CMC and CG, making it easy for the project to be tracked.

According to him, Saudi Shiba Inu aims to have several utilities ranging from Staking Pools, Saudi Shiba Inu Wallet, a DEX Swap, development of a meme coin exchange and Special NFT Platform and matervese integration.

The statement which highlighted the tokenomics said that 2% of every transaction is distributed to holders via automatic reflections whilst 6% buy and 8% sell are automatically sent to the token's Liquidity Pool. The token has One Quadrillion ( 1,000,000,000,000,000) total supply.

The Saudi Shiba Inu's team on the 31st of July, 2022 added a PASSIVE BURN feature to the Tokenomic, a few days after the Ethereum launch. With the recently added feature, a certain percentage of reflection in every transaction will automatically be sent to Saudi Shiba Inu's dead wallet and this was geared towards decreasing the supply.

