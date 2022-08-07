Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2022) - Globiance and Datachain are pleased to announce that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed between Kazé A. ONGUENE, CEO and founder of Datachain Foundation, and Oliver Marco LA ROSA, CEO and founder of Globiance. This agreement presents an opportunity for Globiance to act as a financial and cryptocurrency conduit / backbone - for both current and future Datachain endeavors. Creating this framework will enable peer-to-peer access to the exchange of cryptocurrency as well as fiat, directly from within Datachain Foundation's operations and platforms.





Drawing from Globiance's extensive technical experience within the banking industry, as well as their combined crypto/bank exchange platform capabilities, Globiance's presence within the nanoverse will help create a strong foundation and help to forge new pathways for establishing settlement-gateways within the Nanoverse - and beyond. The addition of these capabilities adds yet another layer of utility to Datachain's already well-established partnerships, and will serve as an invitation for future multi-layered projects with 'like-minded' companies to participate. Datachain and Globiance recognize the importance of implementing and maintaining state-of-the-art security and technologies from within; both the digital and decentralized marketplaces.

Globiance - a banking & crypto exchange platform, with payment-gateways, banking services, stablecoins and a centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) exchange marketplace. Globiance has payment resources available for retail & businesses, and offers 24/7 access to crypto and fiat assets. Globiance personal bank/debit cards make it possible to access crypto, shop, transact, earn rewards and more. It is home to the GBEX Token. As a delationary token, GBEX is constantly burning the total supply. Globiance is based on the XDC network (XinFin) Blockchain 4.0 which utilizes fast, military-grade, secure software. The platform offers minimal transaction confirmation times, with low transaction fees. Globiance is an Automated Market Maker with ISO 20022 interoperability, as well as forensic tools. With branches in 13 countries, servicing 5 continents and more on the way, Globiance is one of the most unique and fastest growing platforms in the digital marketplace.

The Datachain is a decentralized data management infrastructure operated as an open source foundation. Its federative architecture is designed to support data sovereignty and critical data protection. The underlying distributed data management infrastructure facilitates peer-to-peer digital ecosystems implementation, allowing to secure, structure and safely exchange heterogeneous data between individuals, private and public entities (businesses, administrations, associations...).

"The infrastructure's intrinsic Token (DC FAT) enables the access and the use of AI-augmented digital services relying on decentralized distributed databases or Data Wallets. We are building the backbone of a machine to machine network powered by bias-free algorithms and trustful data. We enable a frictionless circulation of information."

Both Globiance and Datachain infrastructures have been built using the most advanced technologies available. Working in collaboration with one another shall enable the exchange of an extensive knowledge-base, along with the implementation of mutually- beneficial, data-securing technologies. Broadening the scope of business through the incorporation of essential crypto and financial services, is an attractive addition for both companies. It opens the door to the realm of endless possibilities. Working together, they will create a universal framework for the next generation of AI that can be fully incorporated by the 'Networks of the future'.



