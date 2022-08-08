Compagnie Financière Richemont SA / Key word(s): Annual Results

Richemont (the "Company") announces the publication of its Notice of Meeting for the upcoming annual general meeting ("AGM") to be held on 7 September 2022. The Notice of Meeting is available for download from the Richemont website at AGM/EGM | Investors (richemont.com). The Company's Board proposes in particular an ordinary dividend of CHF 2.25 per 'A' share and CHF 0.225 per 'B' share, and an additional special dividend of CHF 1.00 per 'A' share and CHF 0.10 per 'B' share. The Board further proposes the re-election of all its members for a further one-year term, with the exception of Messrs. Ruggero Magnoni and Jan Rupert, who had already informed the Board that they will not seek re-election at this AGM. The Notice of Meeting also includes the items requested by Bluebell Capital Partners Ltd. ("Bluebell"). After careful consideration, the Board recommends to vote against the designation of Bluebell's candidate as representative of the holders of 'A' shares, and against the election of that person to the Board. The Board proposes the election of its independent director Ms. Wendy Luhabe as representative of the holders of 'A' shares instead of the candidate proposed by Bluebell. The Board is further recommending to vote against the changes to the Company's articles of incorporation proposed by Bluebell. The Board will provide further information on its recommendations regarding Bluebell's proposals in its letter to shareholders. About Richemont At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity, alongside Online Distributors that cultivate expert curation and technological innovation to deliver the highest standards of service. Richemont's ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term. Richemont operates in four business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; Online Distributors with Watchfinder & Co., NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, THE OUTNET, YOOX and the OFS division; and Other, primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, AZ Factory, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, Montblanc, Peter Millar including G/FORE, Purdey and Serapian. Find out more at www.richemont.com. Richemont 'A' shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. Richemont South African Depository Receipts are listed in Johannesburg, Richemont's secondary listing. Investor/analyst and media enquiries



Sophie Cagnard, Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Director

James Fraser, Investor Relations Executive Investor/analyst enquiries: +41 22 721 30 03; investor.relations@cfrinfo.net

Media enquiries: +41 22 721 35 07; pressoffice@cfrinfo.net; richemont@teneo.com

