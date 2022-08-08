Diversey: DIVERSEY AND LG ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversey Europe Operations B.V. (NASDAQ: DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions, and LG Electronics are pleased to announce that they have entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for LG's commercial washers and dryers in the UK and Ireland markets.

This agreement offers customers across the region the opportunity to benefit from a wide range of innovative laundry equipment from the world's largest laundry machine manufacturer, combined with a fully-integrated suite of patented chemical solutions and engineering support; resulting in a 360 degree laundry program offered to shared customers.

"This partnership with LG significantly strengthens our entire offering for laundry solutions to customers throughout the UK & Ireland. By combining LG's leading laundry technologies with Diversey's chemical, dispensing and engineering solutions, we feel confident that we can bring a new level of laundry programs to the UK & Irish markets that help our customers to reduce costs through energy, chemical and water consumption" commented Shane Mahoney, Managing Director of Diversey UK & Ireland.

Speaking on behalf of LG, Mr. Moon Sungho, Commercial Director for LG Commercial Laundry Solutions, "Our partnership with Diversey is in consideration of its innovative cleaning solutions and our confidence in Diversey's exceptional management team. We are confident that this new relationship will help to advance our customer's experience in the field of commercial laundry."

As the leading global pure play provider to the cleaning and hygiene industry for the institutional market, Diversey's total-solutions approach to the management of in-house laundry programs ensures delivery of the most efficient and sustainable service by creating a cleaning system with the right combination of chemicals, equipment and application expertise tailored to meet customer needs.

About Diversey

Diversey's mission is to protect and care for people through leading hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions. We develop and deliver innovative products, services, and technologies that save lives and protect our environment. Over the course of 95 years, the Diversey brand has become synonymous with product quality, service, and innovation.

About LG Electronics