Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 32/2022

Riga, Latvia, 2022-08-08 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.08.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.10.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.08.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Coupon payment TLN Horizon Capital NHCB042523A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.08.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.08.2022 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 12.08.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.08.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Interim report, 6 TLN Horizon Capital NHC months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.08.2022 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.08.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB23027B LTGNB23027B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.08.2022 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2022 SAF Tehnika SAF1R Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2022 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.08.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.08.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.08.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Dividend ex-date TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.08.2022 ELKO Grupa ELGB060026FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.08.2022 HansaMatrix HMX1R Interim report, 6 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.08.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Dividend record TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.08.2022 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.08.2022 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.