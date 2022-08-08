Anzeige
Montag, 08.08.2022

08.08.2022 | 08:05
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 32/2022

Riga, Latvia, 2022-08-08 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER            EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
01.08.2022 -  Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
 31.10.2022                      securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.08.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern    Coupon payment   TLN  
         Horizon Capital NHCB042523A     date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.08.2022 ELMO Rent ELMO            Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
08.08.2022 -  Enefit Green EGR1T          Sales figures    TLN  
 12.08.2022                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.08.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern    Interim report, 6  TLN  
         Horizon Capital NHC         months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.08.2022 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R         Extraordinary    RIG  
                            General Meeting     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.08.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGCB23027B LTGNB23027B       securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.08.2022 LHV Group LHV            Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.08.2022 SAF Tehnika SAF1R          Interim report, 12 RIG  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.08.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T         Interim report, 6  TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.08.2022 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L       Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.08.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R          Interim report, 6  RIG  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.08.2022 VIRŠI-A VIRSI            Interim report, 6  RIG  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.08.2022 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T         Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.08.2022 Coop Pank CPA1T           Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   11.08.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern    Dividend ex-date  TLN  
         Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.08.2022 ELKO Grupa ELGB060026FA       Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.08.2022 HansaMatrix HMX1R          Interim report, 6  RIG  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.08.2022 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern    Dividend record   TLN  
         Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT       date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.08.2022 VIRŠI-A VIRSI            Investors event   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   14.08.2022 Novaturas NTU1L           Sales figures    VLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
