Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

8 August 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 5 August 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 80,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 373.8043 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 375.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 371 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 7,364,310 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 238,727,113, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 5 August 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 2069 374.50 08:20:38 00060407528TRLO0 LSE 2017 374.00 08:37:56 00060408027TRLO0 LSE 2070 373.50 08:37:56 00060408028TRLO0 LSE 532 373.50 09:34:06 00060409878TRLO0 LSE 1297 373.50 09:34:06 00060409879TRLO0 LSE 1588 373.00 09:42:10 00060410213TRLO0 LSE 352 373.00 09:42:10 00060410212TRLO0 LSE 1632 372.50 10:39:03 00060412963TRLO0 LSE 546 372.50 10:39:03 00060412962TRLO0 LSE 129 372.50 11:22:59 00060414381TRLO0 LSE 881 374.50 11:45:02 00060415067TRLO0 LSE 1053 374.50 11:45:02 00060415066TRLO0 LSE 1047 374.50 11:45:02 00060415065TRLO0 LSE 2800 374.50 11:45:02 00060415064TRLO0 LSE 139 375.00 11:56:11 00060415388TRLO0 LSE 389 375.00 11:56:11 00060415387TRLO0 LSE 1979 375.00 11:56:52 00060415400TRLO0 LSE 1220 374.50 12:02:51 00060415533TRLO0 LSE 599 374.50 12:02:51 00060415532TRLO0 LSE 1388 375.00 12:02:51 00060415535TRLO0 LSE 484 375.00 12:02:51 00060415534TRLO0 LSE 2224 374.00 12:02:52 00060415537TRLO0 LSE 330 374.50 13:04:11 00060417019TRLO0 LSE 141 374.50 13:04:11 00060417018TRLO0 LSE 1900 374.50 13:04:11 00060417021TRLO0 LSE 146 374.50 13:04:11 00060417020TRLO0 LSE 330 374.50 13:04:11 00060417023TRLO0 LSE 141 374.50 13:04:11 00060417022TRLO0 LSE 254 374.50 13:04:11 00060417025TRLO0 LSE 109 374.50 13:04:11 00060417024TRLO0 LSE 77 374.50 13:04:21 00060417034TRLO0 LSE 109 374.50 13:04:31 00060417035TRLO0 LSE 109 374.50 13:04:41 00060417036TRLO0 LSE 109 374.50 13:04:51 00060417041TRLO0 LSE 109 374.50 13:05:01 00060417044TRLO0 LSE 109 374.50 13:05:11 00060417048TRLO0 LSE 109 374.50 13:05:21 00060417050TRLO0 LSE 109 374.50 13:05:31 00060417061TRLO0 LSE 109 374.50 13:05:41 00060417063TRLO0 LSE 109 374.50 13:05:51 00060417067TRLO0 LSE 109 374.50 13:06:01 00060417069TRLO0 LSE 109 374.50 13:06:11 00060417070TRLO0 LSE 109 374.50 13:06:21 00060417072TRLO0 LSE 2196 374.00 13:18:23 00060417383TRLO0 LSE 2165 373.00 13:25:19 00060417700TRLO0 LSE 1942 372.50 13:30:41 00060418099TRLO0 LSE 906 372.00 13:32:26 00060418307TRLO0 LSE 1916 372.00 13:56:05 00060419898TRLO0 LSE 1109 372.00 13:56:05 00060419897TRLO0 LSE 1930 371.50 13:57:33 00060420079TRLO0 LSE 2120 371.00 14:18:24 00060420888TRLO0 LSE 551 371.50 14:34:47 00060422519TRLO0 LSE 655 371.50 14:34:47 00060422520TRLO0 LSE 553 371.50 14:38:08 00060422733TRLO0 LSE 1489 372.00 14:39:08 00060422784TRLO0 LSE 589 372.00 14:39:08 00060422783TRLO0 LSE 1884 372.00 14:47:08 00060423277TRLO0 LSE 187 371.50 14:47:10 00060423278TRLO0 LSE 456 372.00 15:00:24 00060424115TRLO0 LSE 314 372.50 15:03:16 00060424324TRLO0 LSE 39 372.50 15:03:16 00060424323TRLO0 LSE 6 372.50 15:03:16 00060424322TRLO0 LSE 748 372.50 15:03:16 00060424325TRLO0 LSE 3 372.50 15:03:16 00060424326TRLO0 LSE 506 373.00 15:04:32 00060424380TRLO0 LSE 700 373.00 15:04:32 00060424379TRLO0 LSE 700 373.00 15:04:32 00060424378TRLO0 LSE 143 375.50 15:14:08 00060425150TRLO0 LSE 4077 375.50 15:15:23 00060425262TRLO0 LSE 421 375.50 15:16:11 00060425406TRLO0 LSE 36 375.50 15:16:11 00060425405TRLO0 LSE 4 375.50 15:16:11 00060425404TRLO0 LSE 1864 375.50 15:17:16 00060425458TRLO0 LSE 480 375.50 15:18:41 00060425542TRLO0 LSE 30 375.50 15:18:41 00060425541TRLO0 LSE 5 375.00 15:19:42 00060425582TRLO0 LSE 1661 375.00 15:19:42 00060425584TRLO0 LSE 198 375.00 15:19:42 00060425583TRLO0 LSE 882 375.00 15:30:45 00060426329TRLO0 LSE 1178 375.00 15:30:45 00060426328TRLO0 LSE 2197 375.00 15:30:45 00060426327TRLO0 LSE 539 375.00 15:38:47 00060426907TRLO0 LSE 477 375.00 15:38:47 00060426906TRLO0 LSE 410 375.00 15:38:47 00060426905TRLO0 LSE 70 375.00 15:38:47 00060426904TRLO0 LSE 1646 374.50 15:54:11 00060427874TRLO0 LSE 532 374.50 15:54:11 00060427873TRLO0 LSE 8 374.50 15:59:16 00060428197TRLO0 LSE 1936 374.50 15:59:30 00060428220TRLO0 LSE 2179 374.00 15:59:36 00060428239TRLO0 LSE 593 374.00 16:10:30 00060429240TRLO0 LSE 284 374.50 16:12:17 00060429341TRLO0 LSE 488 374.50 16:13:17 00060429472TRLO0 LSE 1231 374.50 16:13:17 00060429473TRLO0 LSE 3 374.50 16:13:17 00060429474TRLO0 LSE 103 374.50 16:13:17 00060429475TRLO0 LSE 285 374.50 16:13:31 00060429491TRLO0 LSE 103 374.50 16:13:31 00060429490TRLO0 LSE 763 374.00 16:15:02 00060429626TRLO0 LSE 339 374.00 16:15:02 00060429625TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

