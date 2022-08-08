Anzeige
Montag, 08.08.2022

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 
Frankfurt
08.08.22
08:20 Uhr
4,360 Euro
+0,020
+0,46 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
08.08.2022 | 08:16
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 5

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

8 August 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 5 August 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 80,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 373.8043 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 375.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 371 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 7,364,310 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 238,727,113, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 5 August 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
2069374.50 08:20:3800060407528TRLO0LSE
2017374.00 08:37:5600060408027TRLO0LSE
2070373.50 08:37:5600060408028TRLO0LSE
532373.50 09:34:0600060409878TRLO0LSE
1297373.50 09:34:0600060409879TRLO0LSE
1588373.00 09:42:1000060410213TRLO0LSE
352373.00 09:42:1000060410212TRLO0LSE
1632372.50 10:39:0300060412963TRLO0LSE
546372.50 10:39:0300060412962TRLO0LSE
129372.50 11:22:5900060414381TRLO0LSE
881374.50 11:45:0200060415067TRLO0LSE
1053374.50 11:45:0200060415066TRLO0LSE
1047374.50 11:45:0200060415065TRLO0LSE
2800374.50 11:45:0200060415064TRLO0LSE
139375.00 11:56:1100060415388TRLO0LSE
389375.00 11:56:1100060415387TRLO0LSE
1979375.00 11:56:5200060415400TRLO0LSE
1220374.50 12:02:5100060415533TRLO0LSE
599374.50 12:02:5100060415532TRLO0LSE
1388375.00 12:02:5100060415535TRLO0LSE
484375.00 12:02:5100060415534TRLO0LSE
2224374.00 12:02:5200060415537TRLO0LSE
330374.50 13:04:1100060417019TRLO0LSE
141374.50 13:04:1100060417018TRLO0LSE
1900374.50 13:04:1100060417021TRLO0LSE
146374.50 13:04:1100060417020TRLO0LSE
330374.50 13:04:1100060417023TRLO0LSE
141374.50 13:04:1100060417022TRLO0LSE
254374.50 13:04:1100060417025TRLO0LSE
109374.50 13:04:1100060417024TRLO0LSE
77374.50 13:04:2100060417034TRLO0LSE
109374.50 13:04:3100060417035TRLO0LSE
109374.50 13:04:4100060417036TRLO0LSE
109374.50 13:04:5100060417041TRLO0LSE
109374.50 13:05:0100060417044TRLO0LSE
109374.50 13:05:1100060417048TRLO0LSE
109374.50 13:05:2100060417050TRLO0LSE
109374.50 13:05:3100060417061TRLO0LSE
109374.50 13:05:4100060417063TRLO0LSE
109374.50 13:05:5100060417067TRLO0LSE
109374.50 13:06:0100060417069TRLO0LSE
109374.50 13:06:1100060417070TRLO0LSE
109374.50 13:06:2100060417072TRLO0LSE
2196374.00 13:18:2300060417383TRLO0LSE
2165373.00 13:25:1900060417700TRLO0LSE
1942372.50 13:30:4100060418099TRLO0LSE
906372.00 13:32:2600060418307TRLO0LSE
1916372.00 13:56:0500060419898TRLO0LSE
1109372.00 13:56:0500060419897TRLO0LSE
1930371.50 13:57:3300060420079TRLO0LSE
2120371.00 14:18:2400060420888TRLO0LSE
551371.50 14:34:4700060422519TRLO0LSE
655371.50 14:34:4700060422520TRLO0LSE
553371.50 14:38:0800060422733TRLO0LSE
1489372.00 14:39:0800060422784TRLO0LSE
589372.00 14:39:0800060422783TRLO0LSE
1884372.00 14:47:0800060423277TRLO0LSE
187371.50 14:47:1000060423278TRLO0LSE
456372.00 15:00:2400060424115TRLO0LSE
314372.50 15:03:1600060424324TRLO0LSE
39372.50 15:03:1600060424323TRLO0LSE
6372.50 15:03:1600060424322TRLO0LSE
748372.50 15:03:1600060424325TRLO0LSE
3372.50 15:03:1600060424326TRLO0LSE
506373.00 15:04:3200060424380TRLO0LSE
700373.00 15:04:3200060424379TRLO0LSE
700373.00 15:04:3200060424378TRLO0LSE
143375.50 15:14:0800060425150TRLO0LSE
4077375.50 15:15:2300060425262TRLO0LSE
421375.50 15:16:1100060425406TRLO0LSE
36375.50 15:16:1100060425405TRLO0LSE
4375.50 15:16:1100060425404TRLO0LSE
1864375.50 15:17:1600060425458TRLO0LSE
480375.50 15:18:4100060425542TRLO0LSE
30375.50 15:18:4100060425541TRLO0LSE
5375.00 15:19:4200060425582TRLO0LSE
1661375.00 15:19:4200060425584TRLO0LSE
198375.00 15:19:4200060425583TRLO0LSE
882375.00 15:30:4500060426329TRLO0LSE
1178375.00 15:30:4500060426328TRLO0LSE
2197375.00 15:30:4500060426327TRLO0LSE
539375.00 15:38:4700060426907TRLO0LSE
477375.00 15:38:4700060426906TRLO0LSE
410375.00 15:38:4700060426905TRLO0LSE
70375.00 15:38:4700060426904TRLO0LSE
1646374.50 15:54:1100060427874TRLO0LSE
532374.50 15:54:1100060427873TRLO0LSE
8374.50 15:59:1600060428197TRLO0LSE
1936374.50 15:59:3000060428220TRLO0LSE
2179374.00 15:59:3600060428239TRLO0LSE
593374.00 16:10:3000060429240TRLO0LSE
284374.50 16:12:1700060429341TRLO0LSE
488374.50 16:13:1700060429472TRLO0LSE
1231374.50 16:13:1700060429473TRLO0LSE
3374.50 16:13:1700060429474TRLO0LSE
103374.50 16:13:1700060429475TRLO0LSE
285374.50 16:13:3100060429491TRLO0LSE
103374.50 16:13:3100060429490TRLO0LSE
763374.00 16:15:0200060429626TRLO0LSE
339374.00 16:15:0200060429625TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
