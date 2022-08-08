

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Veolia announced an agreement to sell Suez's UK waste business to Macquarie Asset Management for 2.4 billion euros.



The disposal of Suez's UK waste business addresses the main concerns of the UK competition authority, Veolia said in a statement.



Veolia noted that less than a year following the closing of the Suez takeover bid, the antitrust divestment program is close to full completion. It represents a cumulative value of approximately 3.4 billion euros and it has been carried out at valuation levels that allow for immediate and substantial value creation.







