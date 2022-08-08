PureSoftware and TFI Research release 'The Global Report on Conversation AI for Banks 2022'

SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PureSoftware, a global software products and services company, together with TFI Research, a global leader in market surveys and integrated insights have conducted a comprehensive study on conversational AI in banks and released 'The Global Report on Conversational AI for Banks 2022.'

The report includes detailed insights into conversational AI in banks, the evolution of AI besides its application within the banks, and how the technology is shaping the next-gen banking experience. Through the report, readers can get explicit understanding on how conversational AI is powering the banking success, the organizational as well as customer centric opportunities it brings, and how it is transforming traditional banking value chain, processes, along with the journeys of both banking customers and employees.

Conversational AI is set to usher in the new era of human-bot collaboration in the banks around the world. The time is ripe for the Readers, Academicians, Policymakers, Researchers, Chief Executive Officers, Chief Digital Officers, Chief Technology Officers, Support Teams, and Community Managers to have a thorough read into the report and uncover some transformational and unique insights that can be leveraged to develop multidimensional AI driven digital strategy for banks. The report can be downloaded at https://puresoftware.com/conversational-ai-for-banks/.

About PureSoftware

PureSoftware is a global software products and digital services company that is driving transformation for the world's top organizations in 35+ cities across 11 countries. Being a trusted partner to global leaders worldwide, the company enables their digital transformation journey to accelerate business outcomes and improve customer experience. PureSoftware's industry-specific platforms and services around Digital Transformation, Hyperautomation, Cloud, Infrastructure and Cybersecurity are directly aligned to the current and future needs of their clients. The company partners with global organizations across focused verticals, including Banking, Financial Services, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Telecom & Semiconductors, Retail & Logistics, and Casino Gaming.

To know more please visit: https://puresoftware.com

About TFI Research

TFI Research is the global leader in market surveys and integrated insights across multiple industries. Since 2009, TFI Research has grown into the world's finest research company with more than 10,000 experts and a network in 183+ countries. The company has been guiding businesses across multiple domains and industries to make informed business decisions through high quality data, analysis, and business outcomes.

To know more please visit: https://tfiresearch.com

