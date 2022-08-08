Sievi Capital Oyj: Sievi Capital Half-Year Report 2022 publication and webcast

Sievi Capital Plc

Press Release, 8 August 2022 at 10.00 am EEST

Sievi Capital Half-Year Report2022 publication and webcast

Sievi Capital Plc will publish its Half-Year Report for January-June 2022 on Wednesday, 17 August at approximately 8 am EEST. The company will organise a webcast in Finnish for analysts, investors and the media on the same day at 10.00 am EEST.

In the webcast, Jussi Majamaa, Sievi Capital's CEO, will present the results and key events of the reporting period.

You can follow the live webcast at https://sievicapital.videosync.fi/h1-2022

Attendees can post questions on the webcast platform or by sending them in advance by email to info@sievicapital.fiby 9.00 am EEST on Wednesday, 17 August.

The webcast recording and the presentation material will be available on Sievi Capital's website later on the same day.

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:

CEO Jussi Majamaa, tel. +358 400 412 127

DISTRIBUTION:

Major media

www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We support the growth, performance and value creation of small and medium-sized companies and concurrently build national competitiveness. We believe that we succeed together as co-entrepreneurs. Sievi Capital's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.