Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938508 ISIN: FI0009008924 Ticker-Symbol: WE3 
Frankfurt
08.08.22
08:20 Uhr
1,388 Euro
-0,010
-0,72 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIEVI CAPITAL OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIEVI CAPITAL OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.08.2022 | 09:05
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sievi Capital Oyj: Sievi Capital Half-Year Report 2022 publication and webcast

Sievi Capital Plc
Press Release, 8 August 2022 at 10.00 am EEST

Sievi Capital Half-Year Report2022 publication and webcast

Sievi Capital Plc will publish its Half-Year Report for January-June 2022 on Wednesday, 17 August at approximately 8 am EEST. The company will organise a webcast in Finnish for analysts, investors and the media on the same day at 10.00 am EEST.

In the webcast, Jussi Majamaa, Sievi Capital's CEO, will present the results and key events of the reporting period.

You can follow the live webcast at https://sievicapital.videosync.fi/h1-2022

Attendees can post questions on the webcast platform or by sending them in advance by email to info@sievicapital.fiby 9.00 am EEST on Wednesday, 17 August.

The webcast recording and the presentation material will be available on Sievi Capital's website later on the same day.

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Jussi Majamaa, tel. +358 400 412 127

DISTRIBUTION:
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We support the growth, performance and value creation of small and medium-sized companies and concurrently build national competitiveness. We believe that we succeed together as co-entrepreneurs. Sievi Capital's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


SIEVI CAPITAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.