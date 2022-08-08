Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2022) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceuticals company primarily focussed on the development of novel immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies including Antibody Drug Conjugate ("ADC"), is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted Defence Therapeutics Inc. the U.S. patent no. 11,352,437.

This new patent covers conjugated compounds permitting delivery of antibodies to the nucleus through the Company proprietary technology AccumTM. AccumTM is the first solution for precision delivery method for improved intracellular antibody drug conjugate ("ADC") routing. Overcoming problematic cell recycling and rejection patterns, Accum enables ADCs to control intracellular delivery of chemotherapeutic drugs, resulting in superior preclinical anti-tumor activity. By increasing the tumor targeting specificity - due to increased drug accumulation - non-specific toxicity in healthy cells is greatly reduced.

"This US patent is an important milestone in protecting the commercial potential of AccumTM directly related to our ADC program. Defence is expecting key ADC in vivo results in a few weeks from independent ADCs studies ongoing in Europe. Defence's commitment to protect the innovation is crucial as its ADC development and ADC interest applied in oncology is advancing rapidly," says Mr. Plouffe, the CEO of Defence Therapeutics.

According to Precedence Research Predicts, the global oncology market size is expected to worth around US$ 536.01 billion by 2029 from valued at USD 286.04 billion in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. Oncology is a branch of medicine that deals with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer. Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths. Rising concern about the cancer and patient is one of the major factors driving the market for oncology market.

The global antibody drug conjugates market size is expected to reach over USD 22.87 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, according to a recent 2022 report by Grand View Research Inc. The presence of strong pipeline products and strategic initiatives undertaken by the key players are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

