The Smile Hair Clinic took two awards in the 'Highest Quality Hair Transplantation Clinic', and the 'Hair Clinic of the Year' categories at the 13th Annual Quality of Magazine Klass Award Ceremony. Dr. Gokay Bilgin and Dr. Mehmet Erdogan founded the Smile Hair Clinic in 2018 and have since overseen its successful and award-winning growth.

Accepting the award Dr. Bilgin said, "Our country holds an important position in medicine globally; patients from all over the world come to Turkey for treatment."

Award winners Dr. Bilgin and Dr. Erdogan have many years of experience in follicular unit extraction (FUE) techniques. Located on Istanbul's Anatolian neighborhood of Atasehir, the clinic has more than 100 trained personnel. Their hair transplantation techniques ensure a natural appearance, and the process before and after the procedure is designed to heighten the comfort of patients and their overall, long-term transformation.

"WITH YOU FROM START TO FINISH"

More than 10 thousand patients have undergone hair transplant procedures at the Smile Hair Clinic. Every procedure is performed under the supervision of a hair transplant surgeon. Smile Hair Clinic commented: "The medical follow-up for every one of our patients after their procedure is of the utmost importance for us. Our trained patient-care specialists will provide personalized and individual checks during the recovery process and will be with you from start to finish."

Dr. Erdogan explained, "Aesthetic and natural looking hair is one of the most important outcomes. We take countless measures to ensure the highest level of patient comfort during and after surgery; always monitor the patient's total transformation over the long term. We want to bring a new vision to transforming hair transplantation with a holistic approach to the entire process. This is not simply a medical procedure, it's a series of experiences leading to a new chapter in the patient's life."

About the Smile Hair Clinic:

With a total of four active surgeons, the Smile Hair Clinic was founded by Dr. Gökay Bilgin and Dr. Mehmet Erdogan. Dr. Firdavs Ahmedov and Dr. Mehmet Ziroglu are the other members of this experienced and highly skilled team. Dr. Bilgin, Dr. Erdogan and Dr. Ahmedov are also associate members of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS).

