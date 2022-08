NTPC, India's largest power utility, will use Ohmium's polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzer for green hydrogen generation at its NETRA campus. Delhi-based Spirare Energy will provide engineering, procurement and construction services for the plant.Ohmium International, a US-based electrolyzer specialist, is collaborating with Spirare Energy, an Indian on-site gas generation system provider, to generate green hydrogen at NTPC's Energy Technology Research Alliance (NETRA) Campus. The project will supply up to 52 tons of green hydrogen per year for power generation and energy storage ...

