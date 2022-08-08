Marula Mining Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

MARULA MINING PLC

("Marula'' or the "Company")

Director's Dealing

Marula Mining plc (AQSE:MARU), an investing company listed on the AQSE Stock Exchange Growth Market ("AQSE") announces that it was notified on 4 August 2022 that Gathoni Muchai Investments Ltd ("GMI") acquired 1,500,00 ordinary shares on 25 July 2022 ("Share Purchase") and 1,187,500 warrants over ordinary shares with an exercise price of 4p per share from a former share and warrant holder. The transaction was completed off-market for total consideration of £15,996.20.

Of the aggregate 1,187,500 warrants purchased, 687,500 warrants expire 31 December 2022, and 500,000 warrants expire 20 July 2023.

Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of the Company is a connected person to the Chief Executive Officer of GMI and a substantial shareholder and director of GMI.

Following the above transaction, the table below sets out the interest in the share capital of the Company of Mr Brewer:

Name Shares Percentage shareholding following Share Purchase Warrants Jason Brewer 8,135,0001,2 13.6% 1,420,0003,4

1 815,000 ordinary shares are held through Mayflower Capital Investments Pty Ltd

2 7,320,000 ordinary shares are held through Gathoni Muchai Investments Limited

3 A warrant over 32,500 ordinary shares are held through Mayflower Capital Investments Pty Ltd

4 A warrant over 1,187,500 ordinary shares are held through Gathoni Muchai Investments Limited

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation, and has been arranged for release by Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

