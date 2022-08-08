Anzeige
WKN: A3DMCV ISIN: GB00BNBS4S95 Ticker-Symbol: 48U0 
Stuttgart
08.08.22
08:20 Uhr
0,022 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARULA MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARULA MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.08.2022 | 11:16
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marula Mining Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Marula Mining Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 8

MARULA MINING PLC
("Marula'' or the "Company")

Director's Dealing

Marula Mining plc (AQSE:MARU), an investing company listed on the AQSE Stock Exchange Growth Market ("AQSE") announces that it was notified on 4 August 2022 that Gathoni Muchai Investments Ltd ("GMI") acquired 1,500,00 ordinary shares on 25 July 2022 ("Share Purchase") and 1,187,500 warrants over ordinary shares with an exercise price of 4p per share from a former share and warrant holder. The transaction was completed off-market for total consideration of £15,996.20.

Of the aggregate 1,187,500 warrants purchased, 687,500 warrants expire 31 December 2022, and 500,000 warrants expire 20 July 2023.

Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of the Company is a connected person to the Chief Executive Officer of GMI and a substantial shareholder and director of GMI.

Following the above transaction, the table below sets out the interest in the share capital of the Company of Mr Brewer:

NameSharesPercentage shareholding following Share PurchaseWarrants
Jason Brewer8,135,0001,213.6%1,420,0003,4

1 815,000 ordinary shares are held through Mayflower Capital Investments Pty Ltd

2 7,320,000 ordinary shares are held through Gathoni Muchai Investments Limited

3 A warrant over 32,500 ordinary shares are held through Mayflower Capital Investments Pty Ltd

4 A warrant over 1,187,500 ordinary shares are held through Gathoni Muchai Investments Limited

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation, and has been arranged for release by Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Enquiries:

Marula Mining Plc
Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer		jason@marulamining.com

Contact via BlytheRay, Financial PR and IR (details below)
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti
+44 (0)20 7213 0880
Broker
OvalX
Tom Curran / Thomas Smith		+44 (0) 20 7392 1568
Financial PR and IR
BlytheRay
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray		+44 (0)20 7138 3204

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.NameJason Brewer
2Reason for notification
a.Position/StatusChief Executive Officer of the Company (also a director and shareholder of Gathoni Muchai Investments and connected person to the CEO of GMI)
b.Initial notification/
Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.NameMarula Mining plc
b.LEI2138002UCKAEBPYWVT15
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code		Ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each


ISIN: GB00BNBS4S95
b.Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares and warrants through an off-market transaction
c.Price(s) and volume(s)
d.Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

1,500,000 ordinary shares and 1,187,500 warrants

£15,996.20
e.Date of the transaction25 July 2022
f.Place of the transactionLondon
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.