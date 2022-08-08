Castelnau Group Ltd - Notice of AGM

CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 67529)

(The "Company")

LEI Number: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

8 August 2022

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on Tuesday 6 September 2022 at 1.00pm.

The Notice of AGM will shortly be posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting and proxy form have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END