Castelnau Group Ltd - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
London, August 8
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 67529)
(The "Company")
LEI Number: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64
8 August 2022
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on Tuesday 6 September 2022 at 1.00pm.
The Notice of AGM will shortly be posted to shareholders.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting and proxy form have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
END