Metro One Telecommunications, Inc.: Metro One Goes Live with Its Mobile Commerce Platform on the Shopify App Store

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTC PINK:WOWI) ("Metro One" or the "Company") announced today that its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, Stratford Ltd. ("Shelfy.io" or "Shelfy") has officially launched its mobile commerce platform on the Shopify App Store, with its first user. The Shelfy app is now open to all merchants on the Shopify marketplace at https://apps.shopify.com/shelfy.

The launch is in keeping with the Company's prior announced product launch roadmap.

Shelfy's VP of Growth, Anat Basat, commented, "We are excited to officially launch our SaaS product on Shopify, one of the world's leading e-commerce platforms. Shopify is a leading global commerce company, providing retailers with trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage their businesses."

Shelfy's uniquely designed mobile commerce experience provides users access to exciting and highly functional features, enabling retailers to increase performance on the mobile sales channel quickly.

Ami Bukris, Shelfy's CEO, said, "The mcommerce space continues growing, and the only question is, are you ready? With Shelfy.io you can fast-track your journey from ecomm to mcomm in under 60 minutes. You can bring your mobile commerce app to reality without any code with a fully customizable interface, drag & drop elements, and streamlined ease of use."

Mr. Bukris added, "Our team continues to meet our business goals and milestones according to the Company's road map and timelines."

About Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTC Markets: WOWI)

Metro One is the parent company of Israel-based Stratford Ltd., which operates Shelfy (www.shelfy.io), a next-gen, instant mobile commerce platform enhanced with a proprietary digital advertising media suite tool. The platform enables online retailers to rapidly leverage existing customer data for an interactive shopping experience - without coding. Shelfy empowers businesses to grow their customer retention, engagement, and their revenues, with minimum hassle.

For more information, visit www.shelfy.io.

Contact information:

Jacqueline Danforth

30 North Gould Street

Suite 2990

Sheridan, WY 82801

Office: 403-693-8004

Cell: 646-831-6244

Email: info@metro1telecomm.com

SOURCE: Metro One Telecommunications, Inc.

