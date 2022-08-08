Ausable Funds International, Inc.: Ausable Funds Emerging Markets Firm Founded by Army Veteran

The Only Veteran Owned Mutual Fund Company

MIAMI, FL and KEENE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Ausable Funds International, Inc. ("Ausable Funds") was recently established by Edmund L. Luzine, Jr., a retired Army special operations intelligence officer, former Manhattan emerging markets investment banker, finance professor, China Hand, and think tank scholar.

"It is 8:08 am on the 8th day of the 8th month - lucky numbers in the Asian Lunar New Year of the Tiger, a great time to be on the prowl for global investments. Recent volatility caused by an 8.5-year war in Ukraine, South China Sea and Taiwan tensions, a China trade war, inflation, a US recession, and increasing interest rates as the global pandemic ends make this a once in a decade opportunity to invest globally," commented Luzine.

Emerging markets offer special opportunities for sophisticated investors to capitalize on trends in manufacturing, transportation, pharmaceuticals, technology, consumer goods, decentralized finance ("DeFi"), and commodities.

"The collapse of the Berlin Wall years ago yielded opportunities that will continue into the future with the growth of globalization and Mega-cities across Africa and Asia," he added.

Luzine founded an emerging markets group for Dresdner Kleinwort Benson, an investment banking subsidiary of Germany's Dresdner Bank, AG (Commerzbank AG) in 1996. He returned to duty in the Army and served as an Advisor to the World Bank in the Balkans, at Ground Zero after 9/11, as one of the earliest Soldiers deployed to Afghanistan, and as an Advisor to the State Department's Future of Iraq Work Groups to plan Operation Iraqi Freedom. He served as a China Country Director to the Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Pentagon, and as an expert consultant on China to the US Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

Ausable Funds will merge the skills and experiences of numerous Wall Street experts, military veterans and intelligence analysts to seek out new investment opportunities and generate returns. The firm is a natural fit for clients that are seeking to invest and profit in global opportunities throughout the emerging markets and support veterans in business.

About Ausable Funds International, Inc.:

Ausable Funds is a veteran-owned mutual fund company focused on the global emerging markets of Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe and Latin America. The firm expects to launch its first fund by the end of 2022. It is headquartered in Florida with operations in New York.

Contact Information:

http://www.ausablefunds.com/

invest@ausablefunds.com

Miami: (305) 479-4157

New York: (518) 918-1149

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/77699551/admin/

Instagram: @ausablefunds

Twitter: @ausablefunds

SOURCE: Ausable Funds International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711026/Ausable-Funds-Emerging-Markets-Firm-Founded-by-Army-Veteran