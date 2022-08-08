PredictMedix Inc.: Predictmedix and Partners Launch Safe Entry Station as a Comprehensive Fit for Duty Screening Solution at Electra Mining Africa and National Safety Council's Congress & Expo

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that its Safe Entry Station will be used as a comprehensive Fit for Duty screening solution for workplaces and industries around the world, detecting impairment from alcohol and cannabis, extreme fatigue, and infectious diseases like Covid-19. Additionally, SBL Testing Technologies, the Company's partner and reseller, will be debuting Fit for Duty screening solutions at Electra Mining Africa on September 5th-9th and the NSC's Congress & Expo on September 19th - 21st.

Unfit workers are a liability to every business. Unfit workers can be classified as being impaired from alcohol or cannabis, extreme fatigue, and infectious diseases. There is a high cost associated to the performance of unfit workers, albeit low productivity or expensive incidents. Companies who do not manage fit for duty risk can also be liable at all levels of the organization under certain Occupational, Health & Safety legislation.

"The ability to non-invasively screen for alcohol, cannabis, and infectious disease symptoms in under 10 seconds is a true game changer," said Rich Robillard, Managing Director at SBL. "Employers globally, are legally responsible to ensure all workers are fit for duty. A worker's fitness for duty can be impacted by alcohol, drugs, fatigue, and infectious diseases. Managing fit for duty risk is difficult and burdensome. Safe Entry's Fit for Duty screens for multiple risk factors- non-invasively and quickly.

This will dramatically reduce the burden on integrating and administrating fit for duty programs. We've partnered with leading safety & risk companies as well as traditional safety & medical distributors globally to deliver Safe Entry's Fit for Duty to the market. The key is comprehensive support, ensuring our partners, distributors, and end-users all have the support to successfully integrate this leading technology in their programs," Robillard concluded.

Sparta Group is a Canadian partner and reseller of SBL who has already integrated Safe Entry into their own recycling operations. "We see Safe Entry as an integral element of our safety practices, but also a value-add solution for our partners and clients," said John O'Bireck, President of Sparta Group.

SBL's African partner, Probe Integrated Mining Technologies ("Probe IMT"), will be debuting Safe Entry's Fit for Duty at Electra Mining Africa on September 5th - 9th. Electra Mining is Southern Africa's largest trade show across the mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power, and transport industries. Probe IMT, established in 1963, has developed into a leading diversified group powering the alternative energy, mining, automotive and industrial sectors in Southern Africa.

SBL will also be attending the National Safety Council's Congress & Expo in San Diego on September 19th - 21st. The NSC's Congress & Expo is arguably the largest safety/risk trade show and exposition in the world, attracting professionals from all industries for leading technology, education, networking, and safety products & services.

"Our partners and resellers are doing an excellent job marketing and promoting our Fit for Duty Screening Solutions to industries globally. The amount of interest we've received is breathtaking and we are excited to showcase our solutions at the upcoming events," commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Interm Chief Executive Officer at Predictmedix.

"Debuting Safe Entry's Fit for Duty at NSC will be a crucial moment for us, as every safety and risk professional at NSC understands fit for duty risk and will immediately recognize the application of our solutions. The attendees will be decision makers and we and our partners believe it will open a lot of doors for us," concluded Kushwah.

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix (CSE: PMED) (OTCQB: PMEDF) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including infectious diseases such as COVID-19, impairment by drugs or alcohol, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

