In an increasingly challenging environment, Phoenix Spree Deutschland (PSDL) has reported ongoing growth in rents and portfolio values for H122. Demographic trends within the Berlin residential market remain positive and the company continues to unlock reversionary rent potential. Rising interest rates and increased uncertainties have nonetheless slowed condominium notarisations. We will review our forecasts with the interim results that PSDL expects to release during the last week of September.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...