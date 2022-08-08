New research from Stanford University researcher Mark Jacobson outlines how 145 countries could meet 100% of their business-as-usual energy needs with wind, water, solar and energy storage. The study finds that in all the countries considered, lower-cost energy and other benefits mean the required investment for transition is paid off within six years. The study also estimates that worldwide, such a transition would create 28 million more jobs than it lost.As renewables come to represent a larger portion of the worldwide energy mix, and as targets are put in place to increase it further still, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...