Alexandria, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2022) - The Free Speech Token announces its launch as a new cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain. The token, listed on CoinMarketCap as 1AMD, is designed to protect free speech rights in the digital age.

The Free Speech Token team says its goal is to "safeguard the foundational right of free speech through decentralized finance."

The token comes at a time when content creators, thinkers, activists, and organizations increasingly voice concerns about being censored by the biased algorithms of centralized social media platforms.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8721/133124_freespeech1en.jpg

The Free Speech Token's website says it has a three-part solution to free speech suppression:

- A decentralized social media platform called Rostra, where users will be rewarded for creating and curating content. The platform allows users to turn their views into non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which can then be sold or traded.

- An online marketplace called Agora, which will help connect those who have been censored with supporters, funders, and legal help.

- An online crowdfunding platform called Parrhesia, which will help fund legal cases, pay for hosting costs, and support content creators.

"In a world where free speech is increasingly under attack, we believe the time is right for a decentralized solution," said Alex Pappas, a spokesperson for the Free Speech Token. "Our goal is to provide a financial lifeline for those who have been censored or banned and to help protect free speech rights for everyone."

For more information, visit the token's website at: https://1amd.io/

