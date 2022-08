Scientists in Japan have developed a novel metal-organic, framework-based magnesium ion conductor with superionic conductivity, even at room temperature.Magnesium is a promising alternative to lithium for cost-effective, high-capacity solid-state batteries, mainly due to its abundance, but the poor conductivity of magnesium ions (Mg2+) in solids at room temperatures has held back its practical application. Researchers at Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have addressed this decades-long roadblock by developing a novel Mg2+ conductor with a practically applicable superconductivity of 10-3 S cm-1. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...