Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2022) - Bayhorse Silver Inc, (TSXV: BHS) (OTCQB: BHSIF) (FSE: 7KXN) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") has received the diamond drilling permit for its readily accessible Brandywine Gold, Silver and Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) Project, Whistler, BC, Canada.

The Company is now mobilizing for a minimum 1,200 m (4,000 ft) ten (10) hole diamond drill program at the Dave's Pond high grade gold -silver target, that lies in the center of the 1,450 Ha Brandywine project. Access roads to the drill sites have been completed to enable the movement of heavy equipment to the drill site, and to ensure all weather operations can be readily conducted.

In the Company's QA/QC Report of 2020, the 2010 drill core from the Dave's Pond drilling program was resampled and due to the presence of visible gold in the core, was re-assayed using metallic screen assay. Gold values of up to 20.2 g/t (0.65 oz/t) Au over 1.5 m core length were returned from the re-assay of drillhole BRW10-05. Drillhole BRW10-05 returned 3.1 meters (10 feet) core length of 11.42 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) (0.37 oz/t) from 26.5 m depth, including 1.6 m of 20.2 g/t (0.59 oz/t) Au and drillhole BRW10-06 returned 3.1 m core length of 3.35 g/t Au (0.1 oz/t) from 32.6 m depth, including 1.6 m of 4.10 g/t (0.12 oz/t) Au. (Baldys, 2019) Brandywine NI-43-101 Report of 2021.

The Brandywine property conceptually falls within a class of high gold-silver volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that include the Eskay Creek deposit of northern British Columbia and the Green's Creek deposit on Admiralty Island near Juneau, Alaska. This family of deposits is particularly silver and lead rich with important gold, zinc, copper and other metal values.

The Brandywine Property comprising 15 contiguous mineral claims, covering a total area of 1,679.8 has undergone several historical exploration phases including bulk tonnage shipments to smelters, extensive drilling, and extensive geochemical and geophysical studies.





Figure 1 Brandywine drill core showing visible gold

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5015/133131_60736fdad4d6a9e0_001full.jpg.

Bayhorse CEO Graeme O'Neill comments, "Dave's Pond is our priority drill target. Excellent coarse gold assay results were obtained from three short drill holes in one small corner of the 200 m. x 100 m. Dave's Pond target, 85 feet along strike from a significant 36.9 g/t (1.08 oz/t) gold intersection in 1995. Brandywine, with its high grade gold content, along with its known high grade silver content, complements our high grade Bayhorse Silver Mine."





Figure 2 Dave's Pond drill target area

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5015/133131_60736fdad4d6a9e0_002full.jpg.

Microscopic analysis of the core suggested that the "highest gold assays obtained in holes BRW10-05 and BRW10-06 are substantiated by the presence of native gold with minor galena (less than 1%). Other sections, showing high Pb content from ICP analyses, show larger proportion of silver mineralization in relation to gold (Hole BRW10-06 at 32.6 m depth). Microscopic study shows that silver here is carried by Ag-bearing tetrahedrite in addition to galena, while gold occurs as electrum (Baldys, 2020)."

As a result of the confirmation of coarse free milling gold at Brandywine, the metallic screen method will be used during the upcoming drill program in addition to standard gold fire assaying plus the standard 43 geochemical element analysis.

Additionally, the reports identify the presence of Pyrargyrite (Ruby Silver), as well as the rare silver specimen minerals, diasphorite, fizelyite, (rare silver-lead-antimony Sulfosalt) semseyeyite, miargyrite,(silver, antimony sulphide) and prostilpnite (Ag, Sb, S), all indicative of the presence of high grade silver, as well as the rare mineral hubnerite on the property.

In 1977, Van Silver Mines Ltd. built a 136.1 tonne (150 ton) per day mill to treat mineralization mined from the Silver Tunnel Showing, Main Showing and Tedi Pits. A total of 3,583.4 tonnes (3,950 tons) were mined and averaged 15.43 g/t (0.45 troy ounce per short ton (oz/t)) Au, 2,420.91 g/t (70.61 oz/t) Ag, 6.08% Pb and 8.90% Zn (Lee, 1996).

The Company advises that the information and resources are historical in nature. Historic production estimates and grades reported have not been verified. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to verify the historical estimates nor classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

While the various historical tonnage calculations have not been verified by a Qualified Person, the detailed drill data available from extensive work by several exploration groups is preserved, and will serve as a basis for confirmation drilling of the known sulphide mineralization target areas.This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its content. Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person and Consultant to the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the technical content of this press release.

On Behalf of the Board.

Graeme O'Neill, CEO

866-399-6539, 604-684-3394

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA. With state of the art Steinert Ore-Sorting technology reducing waste rock entering the processing stream by up to 85%, we have created a minimum environmental impact facility capable of mining 200 tons of mineralization per day and the ability to process and supply 3,600 tons per year of silver/copper concentrate ranging between 7,500 to 15,000 g/t using standard flotation processing at its milling facility in nearby Payette County, Idaho, USA, with an offtake agreement in place with Ocean Partners UK Limited. The Company also has an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Brandywine high grade silver/gold property located in B.C. Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise in both exploration and building mines.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133131