Montag, 08.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2PGP5 ISIN: DK0061135753 Ticker-Symbol: 72D 
08.08.2022 | 16:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:



ISIN            Name

DK0061135753   DRLCO



The company is is given observation status because The Company today, August 8,
2022, disclosed an announcement including the offer document by Noble
Corporation plc. 

According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 08 August 2022.

For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33
66.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
