Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0061135753 DRLCO The company is is given observation status because The Company today, August 8, 2022, disclosed an announcement including the offer document by Noble Corporation plc. According to rule 4.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 08 August 2022. For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.