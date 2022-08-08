DJ Serenity Shield Launches First Cryptographic Sensitive Data Storage and Succession Solution on Blockchain

Paris, France

Serenity Shield, a decentralized application platform that offers an innovative, revolutionary approach to crypto inheritance and secure storage solutions for sensitive data, is launching the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) of its StrongBox®. The MVP is already available (email to register: beta-dapp@serenityshield.io) and the final solution will be implemented further, offering full usage of the StrongBox®. This marks a significant step toward realizing its vision of "Security, Privacy and Digital Rights access for all".

Employing privacy-by-design, Serenity Shield's patent-pending StrongBox® DApp technology allows users to:

? store, preserve, and restore their data in case of loss of access to their sensitive information. This can be anything from wallet access and digital assets to highly confidential information and other related documents;

? transfer the ownership through secure inheritance of this information to specifically elected successors, such as heirs, in the case of an accident or death of the user.

The solution ensures that all user data is encrypted and protected thoroughly from unauthorized access. To achieve this, Serenity Shield has chosen Secret Network, a private smart contract blockchain system, to store confidential information, as it offers the security and privacy-by-design features required.

The Serenity Shield MVP is a cross-chain solution whose primary base is Solana. The user is guided on Serenity Shield to create his StrongBox® using Metamask, Phantom wallet or any other noncustodial wallet from popular chains. The UI has been carefully designed to offer a straightforward registration and set up path, from A to Z.

This multichain offering is designed to protect access to digital assets and sensitive digitized information across all wallets, blockchains, and centralized exchanges. Thanks to this disruptive technology development, Serenity Shield is positioned more broadly as a consolidator among all existing blockchain solutions.

Finally, with the StrongBox®, Serenity Shield offers a solution directly usable by end-users, but can also become a partner of choice for corporate and financial institutions. Serenity Shield is a bridge between the classical financial world and the crypto world based on blockchain for insurance companies or corporates willing to enter the digital space.

"The growth and worldwide adoption of digital assets and tokenization are imminent. We're glad to be finally launching what we've worked so hard on. Our objective was simple: ensure all new and existing digital asset owners have access to an affordable, easy-to-use, and pioneering utility tool. Our architecture is unique and leverages the best tech out there today." - Rodolphe Seynat, CoFounder of Serenity Shield.

Serenity Shield was established in 2021 as a result of identifying a glaring and as yet unaddressed need in the global cryptocurrency market for secure access to and transfer of ownership of digital wallets. Harnessing advances in cryptography and the private storage of blockchain data, it has designed a secure, non-custodial method to store and retrieve any kind of sensitive data, as well as automating the transmission of them to pre-designated beneficiaries, should the owner become unavailable because of untimely death or other unforeseen circumstances.

